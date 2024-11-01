Balanced Wealth Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

