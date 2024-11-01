Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $167.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. Balchem has a one year low of $114.97 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after buying an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Balchem by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $3,639,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

