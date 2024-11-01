Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Ball Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $59.41. 870,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ball has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

