Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.4711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

