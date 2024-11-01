Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 84.08%.

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

