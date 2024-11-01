Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of BKQNF opened at $3.87 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

About Bank of Queensland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.