Barclays Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $44.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after purchasing an additional 223,497 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,843,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.