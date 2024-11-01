Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOF. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

KOF stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $7,708,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 508,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3,497.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

