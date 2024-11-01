Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 801,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 218,146 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Barings BDC by 59.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barings BDC by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 321,638 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 424,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,871. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

