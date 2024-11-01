Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 626 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $235.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

