Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,361,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.