Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 3,270,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,102,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,366 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

