Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 720,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,768. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 850.93% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

