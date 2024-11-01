Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Up 19.1% – Still a Buy?

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.63). Approximately 173,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 206,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.05).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.34) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
