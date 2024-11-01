Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 31,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 175,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($4.00). The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 172.17% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
