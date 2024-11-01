Binance Staked SOL Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $332.66 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for about $166.13 or 0.00240685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 2,002,416 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, "Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

