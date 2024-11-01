BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 110.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.