Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial raised Bitcoin Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul acquired 38,560 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $65,552.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,836.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,276 shares in the company, valued at $376,390.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul bought 38,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,836.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 155,786 shares of company stock valued at $257,817 and sold 50,100 shares valued at $77,051. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitcoin Depot stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) by 122.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Bitcoin Depot worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.70.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.