Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.48, but opened at $75.42. Blackbaud shares last traded at $76.62, with a volume of 6,903 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $273,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,378.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193 over the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 99.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 22.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

