BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,082,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 273,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 180,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 412,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 594,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 186,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,493. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

