Bliss Ltd King Sells 2,200,000 Shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Stock

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bliss Ltd King sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734,846 shares in the company, valued at $589,847.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Richtech Robotics Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.
Richtech Robotics Company Profile
Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.
