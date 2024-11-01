Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 3,059,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,091% from the average daily volume of 139,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.
Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.