Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 3,059,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,091% from the average daily volume of 139,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

