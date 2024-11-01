BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,475,426.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,879. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.