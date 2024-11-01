BMO Capital Markets Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $94.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE:NRG opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

