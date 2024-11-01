Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

