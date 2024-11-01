Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,510.71.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $43.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,720.07. 43,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3,872.22. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,756.39 and a 1 year high of $4,856.60. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 165.63%. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

