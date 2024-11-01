Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,779,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $19,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 29.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $14,888,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. 313,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,656. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.