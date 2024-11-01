Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

BSX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 407,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,472. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

