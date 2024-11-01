Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

