Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Shares of BYD stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 921.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

