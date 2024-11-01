BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 632 ($8.20).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.61) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.48) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £21,450 ($27,817.40). In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £21,450 ($27,817.40). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($489.66). Insiders bought 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,044 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 376.65 ($4.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 407.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.25. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 379.70 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,969.70%.

)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

