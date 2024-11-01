BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Plans Dividend of $0.10

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.

Shares of USFI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

