BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 454585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTSG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 12.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $54,638,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.