Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,562,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

