Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,168.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

BMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 543,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,426,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.