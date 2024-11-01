Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $175.62 and last traded at $178.38. Approximately 3,980,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 30,101,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $789.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 917.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after buying an additional 7,550,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.