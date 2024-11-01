BRT Apartments (BRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $308.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -204.08%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

