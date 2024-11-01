Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
