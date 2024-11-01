Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 60,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 102,811 shares.The stock last traded at $346.17 and had previously closed at $341.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Cable One Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 17.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cable One by 275.0% during the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 36.4% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $295,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

