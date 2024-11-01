Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $117,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

