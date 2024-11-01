CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Acquires $199,998.75 in Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts acquired 53,333 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,647.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

