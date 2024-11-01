Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 350,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 627,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMBM stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 83.80% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

