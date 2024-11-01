Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.37 and last traded at $75.54. 126,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 531,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 626,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after buying an additional 550,854 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $11,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $9,174,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $8,386,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.