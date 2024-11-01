Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 22,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAN. B. Riley started coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get Canaan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canaan

Canaan Trading Up 9.1 %

CAN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Canaan has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $382.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.08.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 59.66% and a negative net margin of 158.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 38.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.