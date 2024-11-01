Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $94.07 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Primed for a Year-End Melt-Up Rally
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Roblox Stock Set for More Gains After Strong Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.