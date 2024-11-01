Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $94.07 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

