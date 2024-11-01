Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

