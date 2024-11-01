Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.00. 12,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.