Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE CPRI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $51.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

