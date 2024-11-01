Cardano Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $12.63 billion and approximately $366.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.36 or 0.03606054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00035757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 34,995,041,872 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

