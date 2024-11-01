Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.13 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 924603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 379.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.